Minister inaugurates nuclear medicine dept. at PSG Hospitals

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian (right) and Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons Charities L. Gopalakrishnan (second right) during the inauguration of Department of Nuclear Medicine at PSG Hospitals in the city on Saturday.

April 16, 2022 17:53 IST

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday inaugurated the Department of Nuclear Medicine at PSG Hospitals in Coimbatore, which is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment for diagnosing cancer and other diseases.

A release said that the Minister inaugurated the department in the presence of Managing Trustee of PSG and Sons Charities L. Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of PSG and Sons Charities G.R. Karthikeyan, Director of PSG Super Specialty Hospitals J.S. Bhuwaneshwaran and Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara.

The Department of Nuclear Medicine is equipped with hybrid PET-CT system from Siemens and dual-head gamma camera SPECT system from Siemens Evo Excel. PET-CT or Positron Emission Tomography – Computed Tomography is a non-invasive hybrid imaging procedure, which is used for diagnosing a wide array of ailments including various types of cancers along with cardiac and neurological disorders. A whole body PET-CT scan will help in avoiding multiple scans and is a cost-effective option for patients, the release said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SPECT or Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography offers functional imaging of various organs of the body like kidneys, heart, bone, thyroid, liver, brain and lungs. It is applied in diagnosis and treatment of diseases including coronary heart disease, hyperparathyroidism and bone cancer.

Apart from these, radionuclide therapy for treating various cancers and for benign conditions like thyroid diseases will also be available, according to the release.