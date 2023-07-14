Minister inaugurates milk producers society for women in Udhagamandalam

July 14, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T. Mano Thangaraj, inaugurated a primary milk producers co-operative society for women in Appukodu, Ithalar in the Nilgiris on Friday.

Mr. Thangaraj said that due to the Nilgiris’ natural wealth, raising livestock provided livelihoods to many people. As food for livestock was also easily available, rearing cattle and livestock was also profitable. Aavin was providing milk from its co-operative societies throughout the year at the same prices.

He also said the Nilgiris had 157 heads of cattle belonging to the jersey and Fresian breeds, producing semen for inseminating cows across 27 districts in Tamil Nadu. The bulls were being maintained in a very hygienic manner at the semen collection station in Udhagamandalam.

The Minister said youngsters were expressing willingness to set up small farms near villages for milk production.

