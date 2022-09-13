Minister inaugurates medical infrastructure facilities in Dharmapuri

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian inaugurated 14 new health facilities, including sub primary health centres, at ₹4.89 crore here on Tuesday.
Among the medical infrastructure facilities that were inaugurated are a Sub Primary Health Centre at a cost of ₹25 lakhs in Namandahalli panchayat; a yoga and naturopathy centre (₹15 lakh); and a nurses headquarters (₹25 lakh).
Later, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated an outpatients ward set up at a cost of ₹48 lakh and an accident and emergency ward at a cost of ₹.37.50 lakh in Nallampalli primary health centre, and a nurses residential quarters at a cost ₹.25 lakh in Nallampalli. Similarly, in Chitheri primary health centre, an out patients ward at a cost of ₹90 lakh was inaugurated. Similar facilities were inaugurated across blocks.
The Health Minister also disbursed welfare schemes to 127 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹1.08 crore.