Minister inaugurates medical infrastructure facilities in Dharmapuri

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian along with Agriculture Minister M. R. K. Paneerselvam distributing welfare schemes to beneficiaries in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma.Subramanian inaugurated 14 new health facilities, including sub primary health centres, at ₹4.89 crore here on Tuesday.

Among the medical infrastructure facilities that were inaugurated are a Sub Primary Health Centre at a cost of ₹25 lakhs in Namandahalli panchayat; a yoga and naturopathy centre (₹15 lakh); and a nurses headquarters (₹25 lakh). 

Later, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated an outpatients ward set up at a cost of ₹48 lakh and an accident and emergency ward at a cost of ₹.37.50 lakh in Nallampalli primary health centre, and a nurses residential quarters at a cost ₹.25 lakh in Nallampalli. Similarly, in Chitheri primary health centre, an out patients ward at a cost of ₹90 lakh was inaugurated. Similar facilities were inaugurated across blocks.

The Health Minister also disbursed welfare schemes to 127 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹1.08 crore.


