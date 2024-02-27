Minister inaugurates Jallikattu in Salem

February 27, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated a Jallikattu event at Nilavarapatti in the presence of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Minister P. Moorthy on Tuesday.

The event witnessed participation of 600 bulls from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Karur, and Madurai, and 350 bull tamers. The bulls were checked by veterinarians before entering the arena. Earlier, the bull tamers took the oath, which was administered by the revenue officials. As per the court’s directions, the event was fully recorded on video.

In the event, five people S. Yuvaraj (19), M. Chinnamuthu (28), K. Murugan (26), S. Senthil (27) and E. Giri (14) were injured and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital.

