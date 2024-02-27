ADVERTISEMENT

Minister inaugurates Jallikattu in Salem

February 27, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru inaugurated a Jallikattu event at Nilavarapatti in the presence of Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Minister P. Moorthy on Tuesday.

The event witnessed participation of 600 bulls from various districts, including Salem, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Karur, and Madurai, and 350 bull tamers. The bulls were checked by veterinarians before entering the arena. Earlier, the bull tamers took the oath, which was administered by the revenue officials. As per the court’s directions, the event was fully recorded on video.

In the event, five people S. Yuvaraj (19), M. Chinnamuthu (28), K. Murugan (26), S. Senthil (27) and E. Giri (14) were injured and were admitted to Salem Government Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US