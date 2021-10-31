Minister inaugurates ICU for stroke patients at CMCH

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji (second left) inspecting the renovated paediatric ward at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Saturday.

Coimbatore

31 October 2021 00:13 IST

A paediatric ward with 30 beds was also renovated

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Saturday inaugurated two renovated facilities – a paediatric ward and an intensive care unit (ICU) exclusively for stroke patients – at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

A release said the upgraded paediatric ward with 30 beds was renovated at a cost of ₹29 lakh through the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative of motorcycle maker Royal Enfield in collaboration with NGO Native Medicare Charitable Trust.

The ICU dedicated to patients suffering from stroke was renovated by the CMCH administration at the cost of ₹ 10 lakh and the facility had 10 beds.

Advertising

Advertising

These two renovated facilities would strengthen the hospital’s ability to fulfil the medical needs of the poor and the needy, the press release quoted Mr. Senthil Balaji as saying.

The Minister also flagged off an Advanced Life Support Ambulance which was donated to the Health Department as part of the CSR initiative.

Awareness

Dean A. Nirmala said the CMCH had dedicated this 10-bed ICU for stroke patients to generate awareness among the public on early diagnosis and treatment.

“Early admission of patients suffering from stroke will help them revert to their normal lives,” Dr. Nirmala said.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, Commissioner of Coimbatore Corporation Raja Gopal Sunkara, Head of Department of Paediatrics at CMCH V. Booma and other officials were present during the inaugural event.