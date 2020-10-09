Minister inaugurates govt. arts college for women in Coimbatore

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Friday inaugurated a government arts college for women, a first for the district, by launching the admission process at a Corporation school in Puliakulam in the city.

He said the State Government had fulfilled a long-pending demand by granting permission to establish an arts and science college for women in the district. The college that would offer Tamil, English, commerce, maths and computer science with a total intake of 250 to 300 students would go a long way in fulfilling the higher education needs of girls, rural students and those from the economically weaker section.

The college offered the courses at ₹ 2,000 a semester, as against the private colleges that charged in multiples, thereby making higher education affordable. This, Mr. Velumani said, was in keeping with the Government’s promise of making higher education accessible. And, to underscore his point he said the Government had opened arts and science colleges in Thondamuthur, Pollachi, Mettupalayam and Palladam.

The Government had also converted the Bharathiar University constituent college in Valparai to a government arts and science college. To improve infrastructure in Pollachi and Thondamuthur colleges, the Government had sanctioned ₹ 8 crore for construction of additional classroom. For the Mettupalayam college, a new building was recently built.

The steps the Government had taken to provide well-equipped laboratories, laptops to students and others had only drawn more students towards to government colleges as could be seen from the increasing number of applications, he added.

Collector K. Rajamani, Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, Members of Legislative Assembly Amman K. Arjunan, O.K. Chinnaraj, A. Shanmugam and V.P. Kandasamy were among those present at the inauguration.