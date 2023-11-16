HamberMenu
Minister inaugurates gender resource centre in Namakkal

November 16, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan after laying the foundation stone for two urban health sub-centres in Namakkal district on Thursday.

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan after laying the foundation stone for two urban health sub-centres in Namakkal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated completed scheme works, including a gender resource centre, and laid the foundation stone for new projects at a cost of ₹2.01 crore here on Thursday.

The Minister laid the foundation stone for two urban health sub-centres at a cost of ₹60 lakh at Ettimadaipudur in Tiruchengode municipality and at Kollapatti.

Mr. Mathiventhan inaugurated a gender resource centre constructed at a cost of ₹3 lakh at Karumagoundampalayam, an Aavin parlour built at a cost of ₹90 lakh at Anangur Road, and a veterinary dispensary at a cost of ₹48.35 lakh at Palamedu.

Speaking at the function, the Minister said that to address social issues faced by teenage girls and women belonging to underprivileged sections of society, Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had announced in the Assembly that a gender resource centre (Vanavil Maiam) will be established in each district at a total cost of ₹1.36 crore. The centre aims at creating awareness on legal rights of women. The centre manager will be elected from the women’s self-help group. The contact number of the centre is 04288-295699, the Minister added.

Regarding Aavin parlour, Mr. Mathiventhan said that in Namakkal district, 500 primary milk producers’ cooperative societies are functioning, in which 72,000 milk producers are members. Out of this, 12,500 people supply milk to the societies both morning and evening, and per day, 1.15 lakh litres of milk are procured from them; of which, 85,000 litres are sold to consumers in the district. Through the newly-inaugurated Aavin Parlour, 140 society staff, 3,750 milk producers, and 145 milk agents will benefit, the Minister added.

District Collector S. Uma, MP A.K.P. Chinraj, MLA E.R. Eswaran, local body representatives, and officials participated.

