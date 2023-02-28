Minister inaugurates ‘Experimenta Science Centre’ in Coimbatore

February 28, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu does not face constraints in capital. But it needs to improve on fronts such as skill development, said Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, Tamil Nadu, here on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the ‘Experimenta Science Centre’, set up by GD Naidu Charities, he said there was a need to increase per capita productivity. Further, there should be steps to encourage critical thinking and increase scientific temper among students.

Michaela Kuchler, German Consul General, Chennai, said progress was happening in India and in the State every day. The Science centre had installations from Germany too.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the science centre had avenues not only for children, but for every one to enjoy and learn.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Coimbatore was built by the efforts of several individuals who contributed to the growth of the society even in those days when there were no CSR programmes.

G.D. Rajkumar, a trustee of the charities, said the science centre was interactive and about 45 exhibits were from Germany. The entry fee per person was ₹250, and for government school students it was ₹500 for a group of 20 to 30 and one faculty member.

According to trustee Akila Shanmugam, about 50 % of the exhibits were made in-house. The science centre had a laboratory where students could do interactive project. The next plan was to have a biotech laboratory for students.