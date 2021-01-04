Minister inaugurates distribution of Pongal goodies at fair price shops in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

04 January 2021 23:34 IST

Over 10 lakh beneficiaries attached to 1,400 fair price shops to get the benefits

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani started the distribution of Pongal goodies at the fair price shops on Monday by asking the beneficiaries to maintain physical distancing and observe other COVID-19 safety protocol.

A release from the district administration said that 10.11 lakh beneficiaries attached to 1,400 fair price shops would get the goodies in the next few days.

The goodies for each of the rice card holders included ₹ 2,500 in cash, a kg raw rice, sugar, a full sugarcane, dry grapes, cashew nuts and cardamom.

Advertising

Advertising

The cost of distributing the goodies was ₹ 16.87 crore and the total value of cash disbursement was ₹ 252.96 crore, the release said and added that the total value was ₹ 269.83 crore.

The release also said that the Minister had asked the beneficiaries to turn up at the date and time assigned to them at the time of token distribution to ensure maintenance of COVID-19 safety precautions.

The Minister inaugurated the goodies distribution at fair price shops in Kembatty Colony, Kuniamuthur, Selvapuram, Sugunapuram, Telugupalayam and 20 other places.

At the Kembatty Colony programme, Coimbatore South MLA Amman K. Arjunan, Collector K. Rajamani, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, District Revenue Officer T. Ramaduraimurugan, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Senior Regional Manager S. Prasanna Ramasamy and others were present.