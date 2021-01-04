Minister inaugurates distribution of Pongal goodies at fair price shops in Coimbatore

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani started the distribution of Pongal goodies at the fair price shops on Monday by asking the beneficiaries to maintain physical distancing and observe other COVID-19 safety protocol.
A release from the district administration said that 10.11 lakh beneficiaries attached to 1,400 fair price shops would get the goodies in the next few days.
The goodies for each of the rice card holders included ₹ 2,500 in cash, a kg raw rice, sugar, a full sugarcane, dry grapes, cashew nuts and cardamom.
The cost of distributing the goodies was ₹ 16.87 crore and the total value of cash disbursement was ₹ 252.96 crore, the release said and added that the total value was ₹ 269.83 crore.
The release also said that the Minister had asked the beneficiaries to turn up at the date and time assigned to them at the time of token distribution to ensure maintenance of COVID-19 safety precautions.
The Minister inaugurated the goodies distribution at fair price shops in Kembatty Colony, Kuniamuthur, Selvapuram, Sugunapuram, Telugupalayam and 20 other places.
At the Kembatty Colony programme, Coimbatore South MLA Amman K. Arjunan, Collector K. Rajamani, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian, District Revenue Officer T. Ramaduraimurugan, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation Senior Regional Manager S. Prasanna Ramasamy and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath