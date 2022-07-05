Minister inaugurates development projects in Kangayam, Vellakoil blocks

July 05, 2022 20:44 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated various development projects in Kangayam and Vellakoil panchayat unions in Tiruppur district on Monday.

Mr. Saminathan inaugurated the projects completed at ₹10.18 crore and said the State government had taken initiatives to improve the infrastructure across the State starting from village level. “In Tiruppur district, all department officials have to work together to fulfil the fundamental necessities of people such as drinking water, roads, street lights and electricity,” he added.

The Minister also laid foundation for a school building work and distributed old age pension to beneficiaries at Muthur in Vellakoil block. With the help of NABARD, the State government was setting up a veterinary pharmacy in Vellakoil, he said.

Mr. Saminathan launched the road widening and development projects at ₹8.59 crore in the villages at Kangayam panchayat union. A. Lakshmanan, Project Director, District Rural Development Authority, was present. The Minister also visited the Uzhavar Santhai in Udumalpet and redressed the grievances of farmers and the public on Tuesday.