Minister inaugurates development projects at Uthukuli in Tiruppur

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Monday inaugurated various development projects at Uthukuli Block in Tiruppur district.

Mr. Saminathan laid the foundation for new projects and inaugurated the completed projects at ₹ 1.71 crore in Uthukuli Block. He said the Tamil Nadu Government was making efforts to improve the infrastructure across the State starting from village level. “Tiruppur district should become a pioneer in the State when it comes to implementation of welfare measures of the government,” he added.

At Sarkar Periyapalayam and Kavuthampalayam, the Minister inaugurated roads that were laid under the Rural Roads’ Development Scheme. He also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a drinking water project at Velliampathy village. Mr. Saminathan inaugurated an anganwadi at Morattupalayam village and laid foundation for the construction of a community hall at New Adi Dravidar colony.

He directed the officials to immediately redress the grievances related to basic amenities such as road, street lights, water supply and electricity. T. P. Jai Beam, District Revenue Officer, A. Lakshmanan, Project Director, District Rural Development Authority (DRDA), and other officials were present.