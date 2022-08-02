Minister inaugurates Aadi Perukku festivities in Hogenakkal

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K Paneerselvam paying tributes to river Cauvery at Pennagaram in Dharmapuri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K.Paneerselvam on Tuesday inaugurated Aadi Perukku fesitival at Penagaram.

Speaking on the ocassion, the Minister said the Detailed Project Report for Phase II of the Hogenakkal drinking water project was under way and is likely to completed in three years.

He said additionally the district has been sanctioned with 200 over head tanks to address the complaints of contamination of ground water with purified water from the Hogenakkal Fluorosis Mitigation Project. The tanks would be used for ground water to prevent contaminating the purified drinking water pumped from exclusive overhead tanks of Hogenakkal drinking water project.

“Over 200 new over head tanks exclusively to treat water and ground water has been recently sanctioned,” Mr.Paneerselvam said.

Similarly, to harvest run-off water from Cauvery into a lift irrigation scheme for the district was also being proposed. The proposal if it seen fruition, the water needs of Dharmapuri would be addressed, the Minister said.

Speaking on the various schemes for Pennagaram, the Minister highlighted the proposal to build a bridge linking Oddanur in Dharmapuri to Kottayur in Salem. The Detailed Project Report for the proposal to link the two districts from Pennagaram to Mettur has been sanctioned and would be implemented soon, Mr.Paneerselvam said.

The Aadi Perukku festivities has been marked by government stalls in the tourist spot highlighting the various flagship schemes.