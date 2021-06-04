Minister inaugurates 80-bedCCC near Avinashi

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated an 80-bed COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) at Thekkalur near Avinashi here on Friday.

The centre was set up in collaboration with A.K.V.N Charity Hospitals and it comprises an oxygen plant, separate beds for emergency treatment, specialists in lung treatment and Siddha medicine, according to a release.

Vaccine production

The Minister told mediapersons the medical oxygen situation in the State had improved and that the State government had been undertaking efforts to commence vaccine production at the Integrated Vaccine Complex in Chengalpattu.

Regarding the rise in deaths in Tiruppur district, Mr. Saminathan said many deaths occurred as patients reported to hospitals at an advanced stage of the infection.

The Minister urged the public to get themselves tested and commence treatment as soon as the symptoms emerged.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan and Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj among others were present at the event.