Coimbatore

Minister honours medical aspirants

Minister for Environment K.C. Karupannan honoured government school students from the district who were recently offered MBBS seats under the 7.5% horizontal quota by the State government.

According to a release, Mr. Karuppanan honoured five students from Kavundampadi Girls Higher Secondary School and P.Mettupalayam Government Higher Secondary School. He offered the students a memento and a stipend of ₹20,000. According to a release, 22 students have been selected under the quota in Erode.

