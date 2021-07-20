Minister honours health workers for ensuring 100 % vaccination of tribals in the Nilgiris

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran commended doctors and healthcare workers who carried out the mass vaccination drives that inoculated the entire tribal population as well as tea estate workers against COVID-19 in the district on Monday.

Speaking at an event to felicitate 354 doctors and healthcare workers from the health department in the Nilgiris, Mr. Ramachandran said that there were a total of 21,151 members from tribal communities in the district, and 38,658 workers in tea estates and tea factories, all of whom have been vaccinated. The emphasis on vaccinating members of the tribal community and tea estate workers began after the visit of the Health Minister, Ma. Subramanian, to the Nilgiris in June.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the Nilgiris had successfully achieved the target of vaccinating members of vulnerable communities against COVID-19.

He said that the State government had worked extremely hard to ensure the availability of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic as well as addressing the issue of shortage of drugs available for patients. He said that the government was continuing to work on ensuring that there were enough beds for patients as well as oxygen and other facilities, in preparation for the third wave.

The Minister said that the Nilgiris district administration was working towards preventing the spread of COVID-19, and that more than ₹ 1 crore had been collected as fines from people in the district for not maintaining COVID-19 protocols.

Also present at the event were Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya, and Supriya Sahu, Principal Secretary (Environment and Forests) to the State government.