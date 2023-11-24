Minister holds review meeting with School Education Department in Krishnagiri

November 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Chief Education Officers and the District Education Officers must bring into their complete control schools in their jurisdiction, and ensure dedication in work of teachers sometimes through a pat in the back and sometimes through strict discipline, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Hosur on Friday.

The meeting was part of the monthly review meeting of the CEOs and DEOs at the district level.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said his visits to the districts and the review entailed a range of assessments including the timely arrival of headmasters and headmistresses, the reading ability of a random student, the mindset of the cooks preparing the noon-meal, if the teacher sits and takes class, and the conduct of the assembly. This is elicited through the direct interaction with the students.

The Minister called for self-assessment of the work done by teachers by the teachers themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, there are incidents of teachers being manhandled by the public for personal failings such as unpaid debts among others. Such incidents have an adverse impact on the mental health of the students. It is here that the CEOs should ensure the schools are in their control and a healthy learning atmosphere is fostered, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.