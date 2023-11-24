HamberMenu
Minister holds review meeting with School Education Department in Krishnagiri

November 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi presiding over a review meeting in Hosur on Friday.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi presiding over a review meeting in Hosur on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Education Officers and the District Education Officers must bring into their complete control schools in their jurisdiction, and ensure dedication in work of teachers sometimes through a pat in the back and sometimes through strict discipline, said School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in Hosur on Friday.

The meeting was part of the monthly review meeting of the CEOs and DEOs at the district level.

Mr. Poyyamozhi said his visits to the districts and the review entailed a range of assessments including the timely arrival of headmasters and headmistresses, the reading ability of a random student, the mindset of the cooks preparing the noon-meal, if the teacher sits and takes class, and the conduct of the assembly. This is elicited through the direct interaction with the students.

The Minister called for self-assessment of the work done by teachers by the teachers themselves.

Sometimes, there are incidents of teachers being manhandled by the public for personal failings such as unpaid debts among others. Such incidents have an adverse impact on the mental health of the students. It is here that the CEOs should ensure the schools are in their control and a healthy learning atmosphere is fostered, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

