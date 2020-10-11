Coimbatore

Minister holds meeting with Sagoserve

Minister for Electricity P. Thangamani on Saturday held discussions with representatives of Sagoserve here.

District Collector K. Megraj, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and other senior officials took part in the meeting that discussed various issues pertaining to the sago industry.

Chairman of Sagoserve N. Tamilmanisaid told presspersons that sago and starch producers took part in the meeting and the Minister promised support for development of the business. The Minister advocated measures to prevent adulteration and to provide better prices for tapioca farmers.

Mr. Tamilmani said orders were being taken to distribute sago through ration shops, possibly from Deepavali this year.

