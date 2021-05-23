Minister helps patient to get bed in hospital

Tiruppur

23 May 2021 22:59 IST

A youth from Salem on Sunday has appealed to Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan seeking a hospital bed for his sibling who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Official sources familiar to the development said that Mr. Saminathan along with District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan visited the COVID-19 care centre at Chikkanna Government Arts College for inspection when the youth approached the officials.

Claiming that he had come to Tiruppur after being unable to find a hospital bed for his brother in Salem, the youth attempted to prostrate before Mr. Saminathan when he was prevented by the security personnel. The Minister assured action, following which the patient was admitted at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Sunday, the sources said.

