Minister hands over welfare assistance to Sri Lankan Tamils

16 November 2021 23:33 IST

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, on Tuesday, handed over welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 13.40 lakh to 1,333 persons residing in the two rehabilitation camps for Sri Lankan Tamils in the district.

A total of 1,055 families (3,152 members) are residing in the Bhavanisagar camp, 170 families (499 members) in Arachalur and 140 families (473 members) at the Enjampalli village in Modakkurichi Taluk for the last 30 years.

At a function held at Arachalur, Mr. Muthusamy handed over welfare assistance to those living in the camps at Arachalur and Enjampalli. The Minister said the State government was implementing various schemes for the welfare of the people living in the camps across the State and recalled the Chief Minister’s announcement on construction of houses and renaming of the camps. He said steps were taken to ensure that they lived in a protected environment with all basic amenities.

The Minister gave away dress materials worth ₹ 3.95 lakh, utensils worth ₹ 2.19 lakh and LPG cylinders and gas stove worth ₹1.40 lakh to those residing in Arachalur camp. Likewise, 473 persons living in Enjampalli camp were given dress materials worth ₹ 3.57 lakh, utensils worth ₹1.79 lakh and cylinder and gas stove worth ₹ 49,413. A total of 3,152 people living in the camp at Bhavanisagar will be given dress material worth ₹ 24.17 lakh, utensils worth ₹13.49 lakh and gas stoves worth ₹5.89 lakh, he said.

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, Collector H. Krishnanunni, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer Premalatha, Tahsildar Shanmugasundaram (Modakkurichi), and Maheswari (Special Tahsildar for Sri Lankan Tamils Rehabilitation), were present.