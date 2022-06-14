Minister hands over solatium to kin of victims killed in temple car collapse

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh each to the families of two victims who were killed in the temple car collapse at Paaparapatty here on Tuesday.

Following Chief Minister M.K.Stalin’s announcement of solatium to the bereaved families, Mr. Paneerselvam visited the government medical college hospital, where the bodies of the victims, C. Manoharan and P. Saravanan, were kept and paid respect.

He also visited the four injured at the hospital and handed over the cheque for ₹50,000 each to them.

He also visited Madepalli where the Kaliamman temple festival was held on Monday. Terming the accident ‘unfortunate’, the Minister said the accident had occurred despite the precautionary measures taken by the temple festival coordination committee with the participation of all line departments.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the temple car collapsed due to the breakdown of the wheel axle. Directions had been issued to ensure there was no recurrence of such incidents, Mr. Paneerselvam said. The government guidelines for the conduct of temple festivals shall be followed without any violations, the Minister said.

Superintendent of Police S. Kalaichelvam and District Revenue Officer S. Anitha were present.