Minister hands over medical kit to 75th lakh beneficiary of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme

Steps under way to fill 4,000 vacancies in the Health Department before September this year: Ma. Subramanian

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian handing over a medical kit to the 75th lakh beneficiary of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Bodhamalai Hills in Namakkal on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday handed over medical kit to Nallammal, the 75th lakh beneficiary of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, at a programme held at Bodhamalai Hills.

Later, the Minister told presspersons that the scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Krishnagiri district in August last year. The 50th lakh beneficiary received a medical kit from the Chief Minister in Chengalpattu district and the 60th lakh beneficiary from Madurai district. Achieving the 75th lakh beneficiary was a big milestone, and the beneficiary was from Bodhamalai in Namakkal district, he said.

Tribal people from three hamlets in Bodhamalai Hills were screened and provided medical kits on Tuesday.

The Minister said that steps were under way to fill 4,000 vacancies in the Health Department before September this year.

He said two projects — installation of a ₹ 9 crore drinking water pipeline and the construction of a compound wall — were yet to begin at the Namakkal Government Medical College Hospital. The college now functioned with a total student strength of 100. The hospital would be fully operational in four to five months after the work was completed, Mr. Subramainan said.

The Rasipuram Government Hospital has been upgraded as a district hospital and ₹ 23.50 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development, the Minister said. He, along with Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan and health officials, would inspect the hospital on Tuesday and identify places for additional buildings.

Two doctors in Erode district who were absent from duty were placed under suspension, he added