Minister hands over ex-gratia to kin of Shoranur train accident victims

Published - November 04, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Tourism Minister R. Rajendran handed over the ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased in Shoranur train accident in Salem on Monday.

| Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Tourism Minister R. Rajendran handed over the ex-gratia announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the kin of the Shoranur train accident victims in Kerala on Monday.

Four workers engaged in cleaning the railway track at Bharathapuzha bridge at Shoranur in Kerala died in the incident on Saturday. The deceased were identified as A. Lakshmanan (55), and his wife L. Valli (45), residents of Adimalai Pudur near Achankuttapatti in Salem, and R. Lakshmanan (45), and his wife V. Rajammal (43), residents of D. Perumapalayam in Karaikadu in Salem.

Condoling the death of the workers, the Chief Minister announced ₹ 3 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. In the early hours of Monday, the bodies of the deceased reached Salem district after postmortem.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Kallakurichi MP D. Malaiyarasan and Revenue Department officials were present.

Published - November 04, 2024 07:24 pm IST

