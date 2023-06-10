ADVERTISEMENT

Minister hands over cheque for ₹5 lakh to brain tuberculosis patient in Tiruppur

June 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan, handed over a cheque for ₹ 5 lakh to Irudhaya Lakshmi of Ranganathapuram in Tiruppur Corporation, for treatment of brain tuberculosis.

The amount was mobilised from the district administration and exporters in the district, under their social reach initiative.

The patient had lost the capacity to talk and walk for the last eight years. Her parents, Karthikeyan and Rajeshwari, had petitioned the Chief Minister for assistance.

Mr. Saminathan handed over the amount in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj, Tiruppur City Corporation Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Honorary Chairman of of Tiruppur Exporters Association.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister wished Irudhaya Lakshmi speedy recovery and encouraged her to pursue the ambition to become a scientist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US