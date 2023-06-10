Minister hands over cheque for ₹5 lakh to brain tuberculosis patient in Tiruppur

June 10, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Minister for Tamil Development and Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan, handed over a cheque for ₹ 5 lakh to Irudhaya Lakshmi of Ranganathapuram in Tiruppur Corporation, for treatment of brain tuberculosis.

The amount was mobilised from the district administration and exporters in the district, under their social reach initiative.

The patient had lost the capacity to talk and walk for the last eight years. Her parents, Karthikeyan and Rajeshwari, had petitioned the Chief Minister for assistance.

Mr. Saminathan handed over the amount in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj, Tiruppur City Corporation Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, Honorary Chairman of of Tiruppur Exporters Association.

The Minister wished Irudhaya Lakshmi speedy recovery and encouraged her to pursue the ambition to become a scientist.