Minister hands over ₹82.22 crore in monetary benefits to retired TNSTC staff in Salem

May 30, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K. N. Nehru handed over monetary benefits to the tune of ₹82.22 crore to retired Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) staff and kin of deceased staff here on Tuesday.

At the function, Mr. Nehru said former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi created TNSTC in 1971. In 1990, TNSTC staff gave him 80 demands, and Mr. Karunanidhi fulfilled all the demands. During 2006–11, 15,000 buses were purchased, and around 60,000 drivers and conductors were appointed. At that time, Salem had 5,600 drivers and conductors.

After assuming office, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin ordered to provide monetary benefits to the tune of ₹1,582.44 crore for TNSTC staff who retired or died between May 2020 and November 2022, Mr. Nehru added.

Stating that ₹81.26 crore in monetary benefits were provided to Salem division staff in two phases, the Minister said that at present, the monetary benefits had been provided to the staff who retried or died between April 2022 and November 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the budget session, the government announced that air conditioning facilities would be provided at depots where staff were taking rest. As per that announcement, an air conditioning facility was provided to the Johnsonpet TNSTC depot here, and through this, 299 staff were benefiting, Mr. Nehru added.

District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, and transport department officials participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.