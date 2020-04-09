Minister gives vegetable packs to tribal people

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Thursday presented packets containing vegetables to residents of tribal settlements in Thondamuthur panchayat union, to help them tide over the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Each packet had 12 items, including tomato, onion, brinjal, drumstrick, curry leaves and mint leaves, a release said. The Minister distributed these to tribal people at four locations – Theethipalayam, Sengupathi, Ikkaraibooluvampatti and Thanikandi. The District Administration will ensure availability of these packs to the tribal settlements free of cost, the release said.

Mr. Velumani reviewed the rain-hit areas in Mathvarayapuram as well as the disinfection works by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service personnel at Semmedu.

District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan, Kinathukdavu MLA Ettimadai A. Shanmugam and other officials were present at the event.