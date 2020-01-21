Minister gives compensation to kin of deceased AIADMK cadre

Minister for Electricity P.Thangamani on Sunday gave a compensation of ₹ 1 lakh to families of AIADMK cadre who were murdered in Paramathi here following election rivalry.

Recently, AIADMK member Senthil Kumar and his friend Thyagarajan were murdered by Arumugam and Saravanan in Paramathi following rivalry in local body elections.

Both Arumugam and Senthil Kumar’s wives won rural local body elections unopposed. Arumugam wanted to field his wife for the post of Irugur village panchayat vice-president and asked Senthil Kumar not to field his wife for the post. However, Senthil Kumar did not agree to this and Arumugam along with his friend Saravanan killed Senthil Kumar and Thyagarajan by offering them liquor mixed with acid.

The Paramathi police arrested both and they were remanded. On Sunday, Mr.Thangamani visited the families and gave them cheques for ₹1 lakh each. He said that he would recommend government job for one member from their families.