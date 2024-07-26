ADVERTISEMENT

Minister gives ₹5 lakh in solatium to family of driver who ensured schoolchildren’s safety

Updated - July 26, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 06:39 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan handing over a cheque for ₹5 lakh in solatium to the family of deceased school van driver Semaliyappan at Kangayam in Tiruppur district on Friday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Friday handed over a cheque for ₹5 lakh on behalf of the government to the family of Semaliyappan, 49, a driver working for a private school at Vellakovil who, after sensing a heart attack while dropping schoolchildren home on Wednesday, ensured their safety before passing away.

Semaliyappan, a resident of Sathya Nagar in Kangayam town, parked the school van carrying about 20 children on the side of the Coimbatore-Tiruchi National Highway at Vellakovil and died.

Appreciating his presence of mind, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin sanctioned the solatium.

Offering condolences to the bereaved on behalf of the State government, the Minister, accompanied by Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials, handed over to them a cheque for the amount from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

As per the Chief Minister’s instruction, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also called on the family at their residence and offered condolences.

Semaliyappan is survived by his parents, wife and two sons.

