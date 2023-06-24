ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Forests inaugurates medical camp in Namakkal

June 24, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Saturday inaugurated a medical camp at Namagiripet Government Girls Higher Secondary School .as part of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations.

He also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹6.99 crore to 276 beneficiaries and participated in a ground breaking ceremony for constructing a fair price shop and for laying roads with storm water drainage worth ₹2.03 crore at Pillanallur Town Panchayat in wards 3 and 9.

District Collector S. Uma, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLA K. Ponnusamy, and officials participated.

In Salem, the medical camp was inaugurated by Mayor A. Ramachandran at Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Manakadu. R. Rajendran, MLA, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, and District Revenue Officer P. Mehana took part in the function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US