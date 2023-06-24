Minister for Forests inaugurates medical camp in Namakkal

June 24, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST

Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan on Saturday inaugurated a medical camp at Namagiripet Government Girls Higher Secondary School .as part of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations.

He also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹6.99 crore to 276 beneficiaries and participated in a ground breaking ceremony for constructing a fair price shop and for laying roads with storm water drainage worth ₹2.03 crore at Pillanallur Town Panchayat in wards 3 and 9.

District Collector S. Uma, MPs K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and A.K.P. Chinraj, MLA K. Ponnusamy, and officials participated.

In Salem, the medical camp was inaugurated by Mayor A. Ramachandran at Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Manakadu. R. Rajendran, MLA, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, and District Revenue Officer P. Mehana took part in the function.