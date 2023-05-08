Minister flags off walkathon in Udhagamandalam

May 08, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran flagged off a walkathon —Enchanting Nilgiris — at Wenlock Junction in Udhagamandalam on Monday, in the presence of MP A. Raja and District Collector S.P. Amrith.

Over 2,000 people participated in the walkathon that it wound its way through Finger Post, Tamilagam road, Hill Bunk, Stephen Church and Charring Cross before winding up at the HADP Stadium. It was organised to mark the 200th year of John Sullivan discovering the Nilgiris.

On Sunday, Minister Ramachandran inaugurated a photo exhibition. The district administration, as part of the summer festival, had organised ‘Ooty200’ photography contest under the topics — tribes, nature, wildlife, bird, people in the Nilgiris. The contest, which received 300 entries, was judged by renowned photographer K. Jayaram. The winners will be given prizes at the valedictory function on May 31 at the RCTC Hall in Udhagamandalam.