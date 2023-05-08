ADVERTISEMENT

Minister flags off walkathon in Udhagamandalam

May 08, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran (left), MP A. Raja and District Collector S.P. Amrith at a photo exhibition at RCTC hall in Udhagamandalam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran flagged off a walkathon —Enchanting Nilgiris — at Wenlock Junction in Udhagamandalam on Monday, in the presence of MP A. Raja and District Collector S.P. Amrith.

Over 2,000 people participated in the walkathon that it wound its way through Finger Post, Tamilagam road, Hill Bunk, Stephen Church and Charring Cross before winding up at the HADP Stadium. It was organised to mark the 200th year of John Sullivan discovering the Nilgiris.

On Sunday, Minister Ramachandran inaugurated a photo exhibition. The district administration, as part of the summer festival, had organised ‘Ooty200’ photography contest under the topics — tribes, nature, wildlife, bird, people in the Nilgiris. The contest, which received 300 entries, was judged by renowned photographer K. Jayaram. The winners will be given prizes at the valedictory function on May 31 at the RCTC Hall in Udhagamandalam.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US