Minister flags off vegetable, fruit sales in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

24 May 2021 09:48 IST

The Corporation in coordination with the Horticulture and Agriculture Department had deployed 50 vehicles to cover all the 100 wards in the city.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Monday flagged off the sale of vegetables and fruits through vans that the Coimbatore Corporation had readied during the intensified COVID-19 lockdown.

The Corporation had made arrangements for supply of vegetables and fruits through vehicles following instruction from the State government, which had imposed complete lockdown for a week starting May 24.

Addressing reporters at the Coimbatore Corporation’s Central Zone office, Mr. Sakkarapani said the Corporation in coordination with the Horticulture and Agriculture Department had deployed 50 vehicles — a vehicle for two wards each — to cover all the 100 wards in the city.

Twenty vehicles each would be attached to the farmers’ markets at Singanallur and R.S. Puram and five each to the ones at Vadavalli and Sundarapuram.

The vehicles would have the price list for each of the 106 items to be sold and it would be on a par with the price fixed by the Agriculture Marketing Department and as sold at the markets.

The Minister, who was accompanied by Minister for Forests K. Ramachandran, said the Corporation had also planned to allow 500 more vehicles to cover as many people as possible in a short time.

He said that he had instructed the Corporation that all the vehicles be sprayed with chemicals used to control the spread of COVID-19.

Senior district administration and Corporation officials were present at the flagging-off event.