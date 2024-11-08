Minister flags off new buses and distribute bicycles to students in Salem

Tourism Minister R. Rajendran flagged off new buses and also distributed free bicycles for school students on Friday.

In the functions held at Government Higher Secondary Schools in Karuppur and Pagalpatti, the Minister distributed free bicycles to 136 students.

Speaking at the functions, the Minister said that Tamil Nadu has became the first State in the country in various sectors. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is giving more importance to the education and health departments and implementing various schemes.

Compared to other departments, the School Education Department got more funds in the last three years. Under Tamil Pudhalvan and Pudhumai Penn Thittam, ₹1,000 monthly assistance is provided to the students.

On Friday, through video conferencing, the Chief Minister inaugurated ₹3.24 crore worth 15 classrooms and laboratories at Edappadi Government Boys Higher Secondary School, ₹1.27 crore worth six classrooms each at Panankattur Government Higher Secondary School and Pagalpatti Government Higher Secondary School, and ₹85.44 lakh worth four classrooms at Maniyanoor Government Higher Secondary School, the Minister added.

Explaining the list of beneficiaries under the free bicycle scheme, Mr. Rajendran said that for the academic year 2024–25, under the scheme, a total of 26,274 students will receive bicycles worth ₹12.43 crore in Salem district and the distribution of bicycles for Plus One students started on October 29, he added.

The Minister flagged off six news buses at Salem New Bus Stand. He said that the old buses are replaced with BS-VI buses across Tamil Nadu based on the Chief Minister’s instructions. Of the six buses, three were for Pollachi, two for Chennai, and one for Madurai.

In the last three years for Salem district, a total of 91 BS-VI buses were provided, including 15 town buses and 76 mofussil buses. Likewise, under the free bus travel for women, in Salem district, women made 30.59 crore trips in the past three years, he added.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Arul, and officials participated.