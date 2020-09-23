Minister flags off mobile fair price shop

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani on Wednesday flagged off a mobile fair price shop in Thondamuthur Town Panchayat, said a release from the district administration.
After the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced that the State government would launch 3,501 mobile fair prices shops at ₹ 9.66 crore, he launched seven such fair price shops on September 21.
In keeping with the Chief Minister’s vision, Minister Mr. Velumani flagged off the vehicle, which he said would particularly help people in hilly areas as it would deliver essential commodities at their door step or closer home.
Employees at neighbourhood fair price shops would use the vehicles to deliver goods twice a month at a place closer to the houses of the public distribution system card holders.
