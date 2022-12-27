  Minister flags off battery-operated waste collection vehicles in Kotagiri

December 27, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Udhagamandalam

Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran on Tuesday flagged off 21 battery-operated waste collection vehicles in Kotagiri to facilitate effective waste collection in Kotagiri, Jegathala and Naduvattam town panchayats.

Mr. Ramachandran told the reporters the battery-operated vehicles were purchased for ₹ 31.5 lakh under the Tamil Nadu Kalaignar Membattu Thittam. He said that nine vehicles would be used in Kotagiri, and six each would be handed over to Jegathala and Naduvattam town panchayats. He said the vehicles would have a smaller carbon footprint than older waste collection vehicles, which would, in turn, spread awareness among the public about the government’s commitment to cut carbon emissions and help in maintaining the air quality of the Nilgiris.

He urged residents to ensure that they segregate waste at source into degradable and bio-degradable waste, so that a portion of the waste collected in the town panchayats could be converted into organic fertilizer at the recycling centers across the district. The Minister also appreciated a few residents and sanitary workers across the 21 wards in Kotagiri for ensuring proper waste segregation at source. He also gave away bins to merchants in Kotagiri to dispose of degradable and non-biodegradable waste.

The event was attended by District Collector S.P. Amrith.