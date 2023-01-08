Minister flags off awareness marathon in Tiruppur

January 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan on Sunday flagged off an awareness walkathon and marathon from the Chikkanna Government Arts College in Tiruppur. The marathon was organised to raise funds for constructing a cancer care unit under the ‘Namakku Naame’ scheme at the Government Medical College, Tiruppur. Mr. Saminathan said many non-governmental organisations contributed to construct the facility at ₹ 60 crores in the Medical College. He also appealed to the public to contribute to the work.

Awards presented to Tamil scholars

Ulaga Tamil Pannpattu Maiyam , Coimbatore, has released books in Tamil on children welfare and diabetes and Oppil Kamban. According to a press release, the centre organised its annual award presentation and book release function at Dr.N.G.P Arts and Science College at Kalapatti on Saturday. The chairman of the Maiyam, Nalla G. Palaniswami said the Maiyam, started in 2013, organises seminars, gives away awards, and releases books to promote Tamil language, literature and scholars. In an effort to make available medical knowledge to common man, it had brought out two books in Tamil on children welfare and diabetes. Sudha Seshayyan, former Vice- Chancellor of Tamilnadu Dr MGR Medical University, presented the awards to Tamil scholars. The Maiyam bestowed the “U.Ve.Sa Tamilarignar Award” on scholar Sirpi Balasubramaniam, “Dr Nalla Palaniswamy Award” on K.V.Krishnamurthy, and the “Periasami Thooran Padaippalar Award” on Ayesha R.Natarajan. The first award carried a citation and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs, while the remaining two awards include a citation and cash prize of ₹ 2 lakh each. Special awards were also conferred on Bharathi Krishnakumar, K. Ashok Kumar and S.Venugopal.

Intelligent Tray Retrieval System inaugurated

Union Minister for MSMEs, Narayan Rane, inaugurated virtually a Made in India, patented Intelligent Tray Retrieval System (iTRS), manufactured and installed by Coimbatore-based SJK Innovations at Manohar International Airport, MOPA- Goa. GBS Raju, Chairman- Airports, GMR Group, and Suraj Shantakumar, Managing Director of SJK Innovations, were present at the inauguration. The Minister said, “The ITRS system installed at MOPA is Made in India by an MSME company and is also patented in India.” Mr. Raju said SJK’s iTRS machines are installed at the GMR operated IGI Airport in New Delhi too.