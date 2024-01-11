Minister flags off 10 battery-operated vehicles donated to Coimbatore Corporation

January 11, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The fleet of battery-operated vehicles with the Corporation, meant for garbage collection, got bigger with the addition of 10 more units on Thursday.

The civic body is contemplating deploying the vehicles donated by ICICI Foundation, as part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, uniformly in the five zones, it is learnt.

The new vehicles, each costing ₹5 lakh, were flagged off by Housing Minister S. Muthusamy in the presence of District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Mayor A. Kalpana, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, and other senior officials and councillors.

Earlier this year, the Corporation put to use 105 battery-operated vehicles that were purchased at a cost of ₹2.53 crore.

There were adequate number of drivers on the rolls of the Corporation to handle the newly-added vehicles, official sources said.

Battery-chargers have been installed zone-wise, and additional chargers are to be acquired shortly, sources added.

