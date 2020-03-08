Minister felicitates ₹ 1 idli paati

Coimbatore

08 March 2020 00:13 IST

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy felicitated M. Kamalathal, the octogenerian who serves idlis for ₹ 1 apiece at Vadivelampalayam, here on Saturday.

According to an official release, Mr. Reddy conferred her the title Singappen (The Lion Lady) at an event held at a private college at Eachanari. “To ensure that there’s no hunger around her, Kamalathal has been offering idlis with sambar and chutney for just ₹1/piece, for the past 40 years. Her service and compassion towards other individuals is inspiring. #SheInspiresUs (sic),” Mr. Reddy said in a tweet after the event. ‘She Inspires Us’ is a social media campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark International Women's Day.

Mr. Reddy also inaugurated an incubation centre at the college prior to the event. Earlier in the day, he inspected the Jan Aushadhi outlet at Avarampalayam and was present during Mr. Modi’s interaction with the owner and customers of the outlet through video conferencing, according to the release.

Advertising

Advertising