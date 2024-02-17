Minister exhorts DMK cadre in Coimbatore to work collectively to root out communal elements

February 17, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

DMK partymen were exhorted to work as a collective force to root out fascist communal elements by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a meeting in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The meeting was to motivate the party cadre for the victory of the alliance led by the DMK in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Poyyamozhi and Housing Minister S. Muthusamy reminded the party cadre of the keenness of the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to involve youth for intensive poll campaign, in consonance with the slogan ‘Stalin’s Voice for Restoring Rights’ while orienting them of their responsibilities.

The Ministers and other senior party leaders emphasised on ensuring victory of DMK-led combine by huge margins.

DMK Coimbatore Urban District unit secretary N. Karthik presided over the meeting.

