GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister exhorts DMK cadre in Coimbatore to work collectively to root out communal elements

February 17, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

DMK partymen were exhorted to work as a collective force to root out fascist communal elements by Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi at a meeting in Coimbatore on Saturday.

The meeting was to motivate the party cadre for the victory of the alliance led by the DMK in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Poyyamozhi and Housing Minister S. Muthusamy reminded the party cadre of the keenness of the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin to involve youth for intensive poll campaign, in consonance with the slogan ‘Stalin’s Voice for Restoring Rights’ while orienting them of their responsibilities.

The Ministers and other senior party leaders emphasised on ensuring victory of DMK-led combine by huge margins.

DMK Coimbatore Urban District unit secretary N. Karthik presided over the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.