Minister, ex-Minister file papers in Tiruppur district

Minister Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan (second left) filing his nomination to contest from Udumalpet Assembly constituency at the Udumalpet Revenue Divisional Offi ce on Tuesday.

Tiruppur

17 March 2021 00:11 IST

12 nominations filed across eight constituencies on Day 3

Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan and former Minister M.P. Saminathan filed their nominations on Tuesday for Udumalpet and Kangeyam Assembly constituencies respectively.

Mr. Radhakrishnan, the sitting MLA of Udumalpet constituency who was renominated by the AIADMK, submitted his papers at the Udumalpet Revenue Divisional Office to the Returning Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer (Udumalpet) C. Geetha.

Mr. Saminathan filed his papers at the Kangeyam taluk office to Returning Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Excise) R. Rengarajan.

On the Day 3 of filing of nominations, 12 nominations were filed across eight Assembly constituencies in Tiruppur district, officials said. No nominations were filed in Dharapuram (Reserved), Avinashi (Reserved), Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South constituencies on Tuesday. In total, 41 nominations have been filed so far.

Assets and liabilities

As per the affidavit filed by Mr. Radhakrishnan, the worth of the declared movable assets is around ₹ 1.12 crore and his declared immovable assets were worth around ₹ 1 crore. The total liabilities were ₹ 1.44 lakh. This is the sum of the assets and liabilities of Mr. Radhakrishnan, his spouse and the Hindu Undivided Family property as declared in his affidavit.

For Speaker of Legislative Assembly P. Dhanapal, who filed his nomination on Monday for Avinashi (Reserved) constituency, the sum of the movable assets of him and his wife were worth around ₹ 1.83 crore. The total worth of immovable assets of him and his wife as declared in the affidavit was around ₹ 3.11 crore. The total liabilities of Mr. Dhanapal and his wife were around ₹ 1.81 crore, according to his affidavit.

Four file papers in Coimbatore

Four persons filed nominations on Tuesday for the Assembly elections. In Coimbatore South, Pollachi and Singanallur Assembly constituencies, independents filed nominations before the returning officer concerned.

In Singanallur, Kovai Power Driven Pump Manufacturers Association founder K. Maniraj filed his papers. While going towards the office of the returning officer, he carried a motor pump, and a friend, wet grinder.

He had declared moveable assets for ₹ 91,597 and said he did not possess any immoveable property. The other Independent contestants were K. Nazeer Ahamed in Pollachi and K. Kumaresan in Coimbatore South.

In Sulur, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam nominee S.A. Senthil Kumar filed his nomination, showing moveable assets worth ₹ 2.14 lakh and immoveable assets worth ₹ 15 lakh.

Thus far, 37 persons have filed nominations in the district, which has 10 Assembly constituencies.