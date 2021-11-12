Minister distributes welfare assistance

ERODE

12 November 2021 23:04 IST

Minister for Housing and Urban development S. Muthusamy distributed welfare assistance to 332 beneficiaries at Perundurai here on Friday.

Mr. Muthusamy distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹41.07 lakh including pension for differently-abled persons and old age pension. District Collector H. Krishnanunni and other senior officials took part. Mr. Muthusamy later inaugurated park development works at Chittode Town Panchayat at ₹13 lakh.

On the monsoon precautionary measures and resuming traffic on Bargur ghat road, Mr. Muthusamy told presspersons heavy vehicle traffic was being allowed to Bargur in the diverted route.

He said the Collector had ordered a study of similar areas in the district and action would be taken based on the report.