Minister distributes welfare assistance worth ₹7.82 crore in Salem

February 16, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru handing over assistance to a beneficiary in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed welfare assistance worth ₹7.82 crore to 1,673 beneficiaries under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme here on Friday evening.

Speaking at the function, the Minister said that under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, 142 camps were conducted from December 18 to January 6 for 16 days in the district. A total of 5.50 lakh women are receiving ₹1,000 monthly under the Kalaingar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, 99,690 students from 1,504 schools are benefiting under the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme, and 24,933 female students are receiving ₹1,000 monthly under Pudhumai Penn Thittam in the district.

Likewise, under the Namakku Naame Thittam works worth ₹52.71 crore are taking place in Salem Corporation, municipalities, town panchayats, and panchayats, the Minister added.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated 17 completed projects worth ₹11.29 crore and laid the foundation stone for eight new projects at a cost of ₹12.98 crore in Corporation limits.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Salem MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, and officials participated.

