Minister distributes welfare assistance worth ₹6.70 crore in Namakkal

February 10, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in a function held at Namakkal Collectorate in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, February 10, 2024.

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in a function held at Namakkal Collectorate in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, February 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance worth ₹6.70 crore to beneficiaries in a series of functions in Namakkal on Saturday.

At the Namakkal District Collectorate, the Minister distributed marriage financial assistance with 2,688 grams of gold for mangalsutra for 336 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹1.43 crore. The assistance was provided in the presence of District Collector S. Uma and Tiruchengode MLA E.R. Eswaran.

Speaking at the function, Minister Mathiventhan said, “A state will progress only if women progress. Considering this, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin announced ₹30,000 crore in loans for SHGs targeted for the current financial year, of which ₹25,000 crore has been distributed. All welfare schemes are being implemented with the aim of reaching people in every corner of the state. Women who received the marriage financial assistance and gold for mangalsutra should make use this to improve their livelihoods,” Mr. Mathiventhan added.

Later, at a marriage hall in Mallasamudram town panchayat and Tiruchengode municipality, Mr. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹3.90 crore to 680 beneficiaries based on petitions received under the Makkaludan Mudhalvar scheme, in addition to welfare assistance worth ₹1.36 crore to 353 beneficiaries in a function held at Pallipalayam municipality. 

