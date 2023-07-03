Minister distributes welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Namakkal

July 03, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Salem

Minister of Forests M. Mathiventhan distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Namakkal on Monday.

Under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), an RO water facility was provided at Rasipuram Thiruvalluvar Government Arts College. The facility has a capacity of treating 250 litres of water per hour, and the total capacity is 1,000 litres. Mr. Mathiventhan and Rajya Sabha MP K.R.N. Rajeshkumar inaugurated the facility on Monday.

The Minister also distributed the ₹2 lakh solatium announced by the Chief Minister to the families of four persons who drowned in a farm well at Kanavaipatti in Rasipuram Taluk on Saturday. He also gave ₹50,000 to the two students who were injured in the incident.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance, including land pattas worth ₹6.88 lakh, to 10 beneficiaries from Mangalapuram village. District Collector S. Uma and officials were present.