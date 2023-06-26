ADVERTISEMENT

Minister distributes welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Erode

June 26, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Prohibition and Excise, presenting the petrol scooter key to a person with disability at Erode Collectorate on Monday. Collector Raj Gopal Sunkara (left) and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam (second left) are in the picture. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Minister for Housing, Urban Development, Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries, and opened newly constructed buildings, all at ₹3.77 crore, in Erode on Monday. 

The Minister, in the presence of District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Mayor S. Nagarathinam and Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, distributed welfare assistance to 145 persons with disabilities at ₹72.51 lakh. He flagged off new vehicles, inaugurated new ration shops, and three new buildings. The total cost of vehicles and buildings stood at ₹3.05 crore. 

