ADVERTISEMENT

Minister distributes welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Erode

May 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries at a function on Saturday.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance to 500 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹60 lakh to mark the completion of the DMK government two years.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Muthusamy said that through the social security scheme, 22,821 people benefited at a cost of ₹ 133.50 crore in two years in the district. The Chief Minister’s visit to every district for field inspection encourages the officials to complete the project work. “The various schemes brought by the government in the past two years have benefited the people,” he added.

Listing the schemes implemented in the district, Mr. Muthusamy said the State government decided to construct two bus stands and one bus stand is nearing completion. It brought colleges to Thalavadi and Anthiyur. In Erode district, 1.19 lakh people are receiving old-age pensions. Due to some faults in underground drainage works in the past, rainwater is stagnating in the city. Officials are inspecting the spots, and taking up works to rectify the faults. The issues between farmers in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) would be sorted out through talks. Action would be taken against contractors if poor-quality construction is found, and they would be blacklisted, the Minister warned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US