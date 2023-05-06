Minister distributes welfare assistance to beneficiaries in Erode

May 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Minister of Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries at a function on Saturday.

The Minister distributed welfare assistance to 500 beneficiaries at a cost of ₹60 lakh to mark the completion of the DMK government two years.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Muthusamy said that through the social security scheme, 22,821 people benefited at a cost of ₹ 133.50 crore in two years in the district. The Chief Minister’s visit to every district for field inspection encourages the officials to complete the project work. “The various schemes brought by the government in the past two years have benefited the people,” he added.

Listing the schemes implemented in the district, Mr. Muthusamy said the State government decided to construct two bus stands and one bus stand is nearing completion. It brought colleges to Thalavadi and Anthiyur. In Erode district, 1.19 lakh people are receiving old-age pensions. Due to some faults in underground drainage works in the past, rainwater is stagnating in the city. Officials are inspecting the spots, and taking up works to rectify the faults. The issues between farmers in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) would be sorted out through talks. Action would be taken against contractors if poor-quality construction is found, and they would be blacklisted, the Minister warned.

