Minister distributes welfare aid at mass contact programme in Salem

Updated - November 05, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister R. Rajendran distributing welfare assistance to a beneficiary during a mass contact programme at Thalaivasal in Salem district on Tuesday, 05 November 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Tourism R. Rajendran distributed welfare assistance of ₹37.40 lakh to 50 beneficiaries at a mass contact programme at Thalaivasal on Tuesday. The Minister also received petitions from the public regarding their grievances.

In his speech, Minister Rajendran highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, whose governance has been praised nationwide. He outlined various schemes targeting women, students, labourers, and farmers. “In Salem district, 5.50 lakh women benefit from the Kalaignar Urimai Thogai Scheme, with 26,393 women in Thalaivasal Taluk alone receiving ₹1,000 monthly. 9,389 individuals in Thalaivasal receive old-age pensions while housing worth ₹12.50 crore is under construction in the area as part of the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme. Government schools are undergoing expansion with ₹6 crore allocated for new classrooms, and roadworks worth ₹10 crore are progressing under the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development Scheme,” Mr. Rajendran added.

Minister Rajendran emphasised the Chief Minister’s directive to prioritise public petitions, instructing the district administration and relevant departments to respond swiftly to issues, including patta, community certificates, income certificates, legal heir certificates, old-age pensions, name changes on patta, and education loans.

In the function, District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Kallakurichi MP D. Malaiyarasan, and officials from concerned departments participated. Later, the Minister participated in mass contact programmes at Gangavalli and in Attur.

